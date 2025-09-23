Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to inaugurate 6th Nadi Utsav on Sep 25

New Delhi, Sep 23 Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil will lead discussions on the relationship between rivers and community livelihoods and ecological sustenance and cultural practice with the inauguration of the three-day Sixth Nadi Utsav on Thursday, an official said.

The Utsav will be organised from September 25 to 27, presenting an extensive line-up of programmes that highlight rivers as vital lifelines as well as cultural and imaginative reservoirs.

Over the course of three days, the festival will feature a National Seminar on ‘Riverscape Dynamics: Changes and Continuity’ that will bring together sessions on traditional riverine knowledge and wisdom, river gods and folk narratives, the river in art, craft practices, and science and rivers, said an official statement.

Eminent scholars and experts will share their perspectives, engaging in dialogues that emphasise the cultural, ecological, and artistic dimensions of rivers.

In connection with the seminar, more than 300 research papers were received, of which 45 will be presented during the sessions, with the Department of English, University of Delhi, collaborating in this segment of the festival.

Running parallel to the seminar will be ‘My River Story – Documentary Film Festival’, which will present thought-provoking films such as ‘Gotakhors: Disappearing Diving Communities’, ‘River Man of India’, ‘Arth Ganga’, ‘Molai – Man Behind the Forest’, ‘Cauvery – River of Life, and Ladakh – Life along the Indus’.

These screenings portray ecological concerns, community practices, and the enduring human connection with rivers, drawing attention to the multiple ways in which river systems shape lives and landscapes.

The valedictory session on September 27 will be preceded by a panel discussion on ‘Life along the Rivers: Tributaries and Livelihoods.’

This discussion will bring together the voices of practitioners and experts who will reflect on the relationship between rivers and community livelihoods, further strengthening the theme of continuity between ecological sustenance and cultural practice.

Adding a rich artistic layer to the festival, the performances and storytelling segment will include Classical Renditions on Rivers by Guru Sudha Raghuraman and her team, Ganga Gaatha (Dastangoi) by Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya, and River Songs from Bengal by Saurav Moni and his ensemble.

These performances will present creative reflections on riverine traditions, showcasing how rivers continue to inspire musical, poetic, and oral traditions across regions.

Complementing these will be the exhibition Nadi Anubhav, to be held at the Darshanam Gallery from September 25 to 30. The exhibition curated by Anuj Agarwal will display contemporary artworks, Kalighat paintings, photographs, and poetic expressions dedicated to rivers, creating a space where artistic imagination and ecological consciousness converge, said the official statement.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, held a press conference on Tuesday at its Janpath premises to shed light on the events planned during the Nadi Utsav.

Addressing the meet, Prof. K. Anil Kumar, Head, Janapada Sampada Division, IGNCA, noted that Nadi Utsav is a continuing effort to honour rivers not only as ecological entities but also as cultural lifelines.

Abhay Mishra, Convenor, Nadi Utsav, observed that the festival deepens the dialogue between tradition and contemporary practices, ensuring that communities remain connected with their riverine roots.

