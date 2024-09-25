Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 2nd Phase Sees 54% Voter Turnout by 5 PM; Reasi Records Highest at 71.81%

Voting for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 54 percent by 5 PM on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

54% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in second phase of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/T4fuEZpcfC — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Reasi district reported the highest voter turnout at 71.81%, while Srinagar recorded the lowest at 27.31%. Other districts saw the following turnouts: Poonch at 71.59%, Rajouri at 67.77%, Budgam at 58.97%, and Ganderbal at 58.81%.

Voting began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, with over 25 lakh eligible voters set to decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. A total of 2,578,099 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,312,730 male voters, 1,265,316 female voters, and 53 third-gender voters.

The final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1 and the vote counting to take place on October 8.