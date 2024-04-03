Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Gangster, PSI Killed in Gunfight with Police in Kathua; Office of LG Pays Tribute to Martyred

A gangster was killed, and one police personnel was martyred during the exchange of fire with police at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

According to Kathua police, PSI Deepak Sharma succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital in Kathua. He was injured in a firing incident between police and gangsters at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Kathua.

The incident took place as a police team from Ramgarh police station was chasing the gangsters to arrest them, who were travelling in a car. The gangsters turned their vehicle to GMC Kathua and fired at the police, informing the police. Reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search is on for accomplices of the dead gangster.

The Office of LG in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Manoj Sinha, expressed solidarity with the family of martyred PSI Deepak Sharma, who made the supreme sacrifice while bravely combating a notorious gangster in Kathua. The nation mourns the loss of this courageous officer, whose dedication and valour serve as a source of inspiration for all.

LG Sinha vowed to avenge every drop of the martyr's blood and reiterated the commitment to ensure a fear-free environment in J&K. The sacrifice of PSI Deepak Sharma will always be remembered and honored by the nation.