Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Security Forces Exchange Fire with Terrorists in Sopore; Operation Ongoing

An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, August 24, 2024. The area was cordoned off and searches were underway.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), " OP WATERGAM, SOPORE #Baramulla Consequent to specific intelligence of the area, a joint team of #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice was fired upon by terrorists in Watergam area of #Sopore. Vigilant troops swiftly responded and a firefight has ensued. Operation is in progress."

This incident comes amid a recent spike in terror attacks in Jammu, including encounters in Doda and Udhampur. Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for its first assembly elections in a decade. Polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4. The UT has 90 assembly constituencies: 74 general, nine reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and seven for Scheduled Castes.