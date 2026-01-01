Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Engulfs 4–5 Houses in Kishtwar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in Kishtwar which reportedly gutted 4–5 houses on 1 January, 2025 evening. This incident created panic situation in surrounding areas. Following the fire district administration has rushed fire service teams to the spot to douse of the fire. As of there are no report of any injuries and casualties.

Authorities have safely removed LPG cylinders from houses to prevent further damage. Following the fire the the layer of thick smoke has engulfed the surrounding area.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in Kishtwar. The district administration has rushed fire service teams to the spot and is in constant coordination with the Army and Police. As per the latest reports, 4–5 houses have been gutted in the fire. Two Naib Tehsildars have… pic.twitter.com/djQKkYlDY9 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

A fire erupted at a wood factory in Ejaz Nagar Gotiya, under the Baradari police station area, around 7 a.m. on Monday. Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and are currently engaged in firefighting operations to contain the blaze. Police and fire department officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Also Read: Pune: Massive Fire Erupts at Firecracker Shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad, No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported so far, and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities.Further updates are expected as the firefighting efforts continue.