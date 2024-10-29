Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh Gunfight As Security Forces Look To Kill 2 Terrorists in Akhnoor Sector

A fresh gunfight broke out in a village in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday morning as security forces launched a final assault against two terrorists hiding in the area, officials reported. On Monday, one of three terrorists who had opened fire on an army ambulance in a convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) was killed by evening during an operation conducted by special forces and NSG commandos.

Two deafening explosions, followed by intense gunfire, shattered the overnight calm on Tuesday as security forces closed in on terrorists hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, Khour, officials reported.

A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation. In a first, the Army has deployed four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles to enhance surveillance and strengthen the cordon around the attack site. Additionally, helicopters and drones have been utilized to help locate the hiding terrorists.

