Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement Near LoC in Rajouri

Indian Army troops opened fire Thursday after detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army officials said, as quoted by ANI. According to media reports, no casualties have been reported.

July 18, 2024

This incident comes amid a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the beginning of the year, 27 people have been killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks across six districts in Jammu province. The deceased include 11 security personnel, one village defense guard, and five terrorists.