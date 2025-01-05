Jammu and Kashmir Tragedy: Four Dead, Two Missing as Bolero Camper Falls Into Gorge in Kishtwar

At least four people lost their lives when a Bolero camper plunged into a deep gorge in the Massu-Padder area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident occurred on Friday, leaving six passengers onboard. Rescue operations are underway to locate two individuals who are still missing.

The accident prompted an immediate response from local authorities. Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Shavan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Bhagat, and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma reached the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

Emergency teams have recovered four bodies so far, while the search for the missing passengers continues amidst challenging terrain. The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the hilly region, with locals urging for stricter measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.