Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Neutralise Four Terrorists In Dual Encounters in Kulgam, One Soldier Dies

At least one soldier was killed, while four terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in a separate encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The first gunfight erupted in the Kulgam district's Modergam village after security forces launched a search operation in the area based on intelligence inputs. At least two to three terrorists have been cornered in their hideout by the security forces.

Informing about the gunfight, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on microblogging site X, "Encounter started at Modergam Village of #Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow."

A few hours after the first ops were launched, another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district's Frisal Chinnigam village. Security forces took swift action after they received a tip-off regarding the possibility of Lashkar group terrorists in the area.

Soon after security forces reached the village, the terrorists hiding in a house in the village opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

The intense exchange of gunfire continues at both locations.

Earlier last month, two top commanders from The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, were trapped in a home they used as a hideout during a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district.