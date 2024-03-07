Japan natural partner in India's quest for peaceful, stable Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

Tokyo, March 7 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that India sees Japan as a natural partner in its development and transformation, and in its quest for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his opening remarks at the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo, EAM Jaishankar said that the two Asian behemoths must find new ways to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation.

"We see Japan as a natural partner in India's development and transformation, and in quest for peace, prosperity and stability in a free Indo-Pacific. Both India and Japan stand for a free and open Indo-Pacific, underpinned by inclusiveness, and rules-based order," EAM Jaishankar said.

India had earlier stated that as two leading powers in the Indo-Pacific region, New Delhi and Tokyo had shared interest in the safety and security of the maritime domain, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the international law.

Calling 2023 a landmark year in the bilateral relationship, EAM Jaishankar stated that the two nations witnessed government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people exchanges thrive across diverse sectors.

The most notable among these, he said, was Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio's visit to India in March 2022 for the 14th India-Japan annual summit; Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hiroshima visit for the 49th G7 Summit, and the meeting of the two leaders at the G20 Summit in Delhi last year.

EAM Jaishankar also appreciated Japan's cooperation in India's successful G20 presidency, further noting that 2024 again is a milestone year as both countries mark the 10th year of their Special Strategic Global Partnership.

Setting the agenda for future cooperation, EAM Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Japan, said "it is important that we give new momentum to our partnership and find new ways to deepen and expand our cooperation".

The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership has further deepened in the last decade in areas such as defence and digital technologies, semiconductor supply chains, clean energy, high-speed rail, industrial competitiveness, and connectivity.

Earlier on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar addressed the first Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo where he said that it is important for Japan to appreciate the pace of change in the South Asian nation.

