Jeep journey to Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa stopped

Panaji, June 20 The adventurous journey of 14 kilometres by jeep to Dudhsagar waterfall from Bhagwan Mahavir National Park at Collem in South Goa has been closed from Monday.

More than two lakh domestic and foreign tourists flock to this tourist circuit every year for the drive through forest areas.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests wildlife and Ecotourism (North) Division has said that the Dudhsagar Falls tourism circuit will be closed to the tourist taxi operations with effect from June 20 for the protection of wildlife and due to the onset of the South West monsoon in Goa.

The jeep journey will recommence in September or October.

