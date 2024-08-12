Jehanabad Stampede: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives, Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound sorrow over the stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district on Monday, August 12. The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead.

The stampede occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when large number of people had gathered for Jalabhishek on the fourth Monday of Sawan, also known as 'Swan Somwar.'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief over the loss of lives and orders to provide ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the next of kin of each of the victims: CMO https://t.co/yw6e4wzRiYpic.twitter.com/LIxa1z4tDg — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Seven people died in this incident. The dead include 5 women and 2 men. Local residents said that a clash between a group of kanwariyas and flower vendors near the temple entrance might have sparked the incident. However, authorities are currently investigating the reason behind the stampede. Jehanabad district magistrate Alankrita Pandey said that the situation is now "under control."

"Seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddeshwar Nath temple in Barabar Pahadi area of Jehanabad," she told news agency PTI.

The officials is currently working on identifying the deceased devotees and has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to each of the affected families for performing the last rites.