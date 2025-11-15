Jharkhand launches 1,087 projects worth Rs 8,800 crore to mark silver jubilee of statehood

Ranchi, Nov 15 Marking 25 years of its formation, Jharkhand inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 1,087 schemes worth Rs 8,799 crore at a grand Statehood Day function at Morabadi Ground here on Saturday.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren jointly launched the projects in the presence of several cabinet ministers and public representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Gangwar said Jharkhand’s 25th anniversary is an occasion for “self-respect, introspection, and self-determination”.

He said the state’s foundation rests on the struggles and aspirations shaped by icons such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, and Phool-Jhano.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand, the Governor said it was Vajpayee’s vision that made Statehood possible.

He noted that November 15 holds special significance as it is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and the country is observing Tribal Pride Day in his honour.

The Governor, who was a member of the Union Cabinet when Jharkhand was carved out in 2000, said he feels privileged to have voted in favour of the state’s formation.

Paying tribute to the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, he said the state remains indebted to his lifelong struggle.

Gangwar highlighted progress in key sectors -- education, agriculture, mining, energy, sports, and culture -- over the past 25 years.

He added, however, that challenges in education, health, unemployment, and migration still require sustained attention. “Jharkhand has achieved significant development amidst struggles,” he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Jharkhand is a land of heroes and its identity is built on the sacrifices of countless martyrs.

“Our resolve is to bring Jharkhand into the category of developed states in line with people’s aspirations,” he said, adding that the youth born after the state’s creation are now driving its development journey.

Soren said his government is investing heavily in the welfare of villages, the poor, farmers, women, and daughters.

He listed initiatives underway in health, education, sports, infrastructure, and tourism, asserting that Jharkhand will set “new benchmarks” in the years ahead.

The Governor, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries also visited an exhibition on the life of the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren and viewed departmental stalls.

Cultural troupes from across the state performed at the event, and flower petals were showered from a helicopter over the venue.

