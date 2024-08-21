J&K Apni Party election manifesto promises statehood, release of youth & quashing of PSA

Srinagar, Aug 21 J&K Apni Party headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday released its election manifesto promising restoration of statehood, the release of imprisoned youth and the quashing of Public Safety Sct (PSA).

The manifesto released by General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir said that the J&K Apni Party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to J&K.

The manifesto said the party would ensure the quashing of the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Kashmir youth with no “heinous” crimes.

“Our agenda will be to release all those youth who have not committed heinous crimes and will work on releasing them under one time amnesty,” said Mir while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

He added that the party will fight to restore the amended laws, protect land, jobs and return of Kashmiri Pandits.

“The party will work on the Old Pension Scheme and we will ensure that 500 units of free electricity are provided for the Kashmir region during winters,” he said.

The party promised to protect the culture and identity of J&K, and restoration of bicameral legislature as the state had before abrogation of Article 370.

Among other things, the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, reviewing the Forest Rights Act, transfer of hydropower projects from NHPC to J&K ownership, ensuring job quotas for locals in hydropower projects, development of tourism by focusing on historical places and those unexplored places with scenic beauty, youth employment and social security by enhancing the monthly pension to old aged people, widows and people with disability from present Rs 1000 to Rs 5000.

Apni Party also promised free 500 units of electric power per month to every household in J&K.

“We will regularise the jobs of all daily wagers, and casual labourers in various departments of the government. We will establish model schools at the block level with state-of-the-art facilities including AI technology and bus services.

“Four free LPG cylinders will be given to every household per year of BPL and AAY families. The subsidy will be provided to farmers for anti-hail nets and for kerosene used for agricultural purposes.

“For horticulture, we promise to provide a lab with basic testing facility at every Panchayat level. We will guide private sector companies to pay the basic minimum wages to every person employed by these companies,” Mir said.

Apni Party manifesto also promises more KCC loans, new administrative offices in backward and remote areas, more bank branches in remote areas and tribal hostels established for boys and girls.

Mir said that the party will also restore the previous practice of ‘Darbar Move’ - shuttling of top government offices of the state between Srinagar and Jammu on a six-monthly basis.

