J&K Assembly elections: EC to hold meeting with DEOs on July 10

Jammu, July 5 As preparations for holding the Assembly elections in J&K get underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a meeting with the District Election Officers (DDOs) of the UT on July 10, it was announced on Friday.

J&K's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in a release, said that the meeting will be conducted via video conferencing and will address essential election preparations.

"There will be a comprehensive review of issues raised by district-level political parties, updates on the rolls and deployment of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and the progress of house-to-house verifications."

"The discussions will also focus on enhancing the accuracy of the electoral rolls, improving Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and preparing an integrated draft roll," the CEO said in the statement.

All the 20 DEOs of J&K have been directed to submit a detailed status report by July 9.

