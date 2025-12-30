J&K: CIK cracks down on digital propaganda ring

Srinagar, Dec 30 The Counter-Intelligence Wing Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday cracked down on the digital propaganda ring as the NIA court declared the accused as absconding.

A CIK statement claimed that in a decisive action against anti-national propaganda and secessionist misinformation, the CIK has tightened the noose around a digital network involved in spreading destabilising content across social media platforms.

“The Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar has proclaimed under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against the accused persons in FIR No. 07/2020, registered by CIK,” it said.

It said that the case involves serious offences under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC, along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

”The FIR was lodged following credible intelligence inputs indicating a coordinated conspiracy by anti-national and anti-social elements, operating at the behest of secessionist forces within and outside the Kashmir Valley,” it said.

The CIK added that the investigations revealed that the accused were posing as journalists, freelancers, and news portals, while systematically misusing social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and WhatsApp.

“These platforms were allegedly used to circulate fake, exaggerated, and misleading narratives aimed at inciting street violence, disturbing public order, damaging public property, and fostering disaffection against the Union of India,” it added.

The CIK further pointed out that the accused were actively disseminating content prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, with the intent to fuel unrest and advance a secessionist agenda.

“Following the issuance of arrest warrants, all three went underground and are currently absconding,” it said.

Taking serious note of their deliberate evasion of the law, the CIK said that the Special NIA Court has directed the accused to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026.

“The court has warned that failure to comply will invite proceedings under Section 83 CrPC, including attachment of property,” it said.

The CIK said that despite being declared absconders, the accused are continuing their activities on social media, persisting with hostile and provocative propaganda aimed at destabilising peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Counter Intelligence Kashmir has reiterated its firm resolve to act against anti-national propaganda, digital subversion, and misuse of social media, warning that such activities will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law,” it said.

