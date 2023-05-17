J&K DGP chairs security meet ahead of G20 event

Srinagar, May 17 Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high level joint security meeting on Wednesday to review the security scenario of Kashmir followed by a review meeting with regard to deployment and security measures for the forthcoming G20 event, officials said.

At the outset of the meeting, district SSPs and Range DIGs briefed about the prevailing security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides measures taken to ensure peaceful environment in the valley.

"Stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all the forces, DGP said that a close liaison must be maintained at every level to foil any attempt of troublemakers and strict action to be taken against any person involved," an official statement said.

"He directed increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance. He stressed on maintaining alertness, for which he advised the placement of 'nakas' and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery."

The DGP stressed ensuring all the possible measures to ensure the security of vital installations and protected persons.

The DGP advised the officers that the security plans to be reviewed in view of changing circumstances and be executed on the ground efficiently to foil any nefarious design of anti-national elements.

"He stressed on strengthening both the border and hinterland security grid and enjoined upon officers to focus on counter terrorist operations and to target the OGW network if any. He also stressed strengthening measures for intelligence collection especially at ground level and its sharing among the forces," the statement said.

"While reviewing the arrangements and deployment plans for the forthcoming G20 event, DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of the event and directed officers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time.

