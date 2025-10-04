J&K: SBI-RSETI empowers women of Reasi through tailoring training programme

Reasi, Oct 4 The State Bank of India’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI) is empowering young women in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, through a specialised women’s tailoring training programme. This initiative aims to equip local women with professional skills in the tailoring sector, enabling them to achieve financial independence and self-employment.

The programme currently has 35 talented young women participating in this ongoing training, which is offered completely free of cost. Alongside the training, participants receive free study materials, meals, and accommodation, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder their learning.

Designed specifically for girls who aspire to start their own boutique businesses or work in established tailoring and fashion establishments, the course covers a range of skills. Trainees learn stitching techniques and various styles, including A-line kurtis, frocks, lehenga cholis, and uniforms, preparing them comprehensively for the market.

The primary goal of this initiative is to provide skill-based education to women in Reasi, helping them improve their economic status and lead dignified lives.

This programme also aligns with national initiatives like “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao”, promoting women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship as key drivers of social development.

Speaking about the initiative, the Director of SBI-RSETI said, “Our goal is to ensure that every girl in Reasi has the opportunity to chase her dreams. This training is more than just a course; it is a significant step towards self-reliance and empowerment.”

One trainee shared her experience: “We have a 31-day course where we learn stitching and various styles. I have learned about different designs like A-line kurtis, frocks, lehenga cholis, and uniforms. There are a few more techniques to learn in the coming days. This training has empowered us. Everything is provided free, including food and accommodation. The staff are very kind and supportive. I am thankful to the government. After completing this course, we plan to use these skills to earn a livelihood.”

Another trainee expressed, “I have learned so much here, from making frocks to lehengas. The free training has made me very happy, and I believe it will help me start my own business. I am grateful that the government is focusing on women’s empowerment.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor