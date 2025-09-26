Justice Soumen Sen appointed Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Centre on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, following the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Soumen Sen, Judge, Calcutta High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a notification from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, in its resolution dated September 11, had recommended the elevation of Justice Sen as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

The recommendation came in the wake of the vacancy arising in the post following the incumbent Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji's retirement on September 5. Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew had been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice.

Born on July 27, 1965, Justice Sen enrolled as an advocate in January 1991 and practised primarily before the Calcutta High Court for 20 years. He was elevated as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2011.

Following the retirement of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on September 15, 2025, he was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court under Article 223 of the Constitution.

A number of significant cases had been heard by him during his tenure as the judge of the Calcutta High Court. Justice Sen also drew public attention after a difference of opinion with his then colleague, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in a matter that eventually reached the Supreme Court.

