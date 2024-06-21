Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 3 Accused Sent to 15-Day Judicial Custody, Death Toll Reaches 47

A District Court judge has sent the three accused in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to 15-day judicial custody until July 5. Govindaraj, Damadoran, and Vijaya are being detained at Cuddalore prison. The death toll has risen to 47 on June 21, and at least another 30 people are in critical condition, PTI reported. The mortal remains of 29 people who died till Thursday were handed over to their relatives and the bodies were either buried or cremated, Kallakurichi District Collector Prasanth MS said. The latest death toll is reported to be around 47.

On Friday morning, Tamil Nadu state opposition AIADMK MLAs wore black clothes at the State Assembly in Chennai to commemorate the dead. The session of the House began yesterday. However, chaos erupted both inside and outside the Assembly and protesting MLAs were being removed by the police. The state Assembly session yesterday ended by paying respects to those who died from consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi.

The legislators also paid tribute to 17 former legislators and the sitting DMK MLA Pugazhenthi, who had passed away. They also paid tribute to victims of the Kuwait blaze, which included seven people from Tamil Nadu. State Assembly Speaker Appavu read the obituary note after which the members stood in silence to pay the tribute. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI enquiry into the deaths caused by illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

