Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-in-Law Suicide: Deepti Chaurasia's Family Says She Was Harassed and Abused

Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, owner of Kamla Pasand company, was found hanging in her room on November 25. Her body was found in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. Police found a diary in which she allegedly mentioned that there was a dispute between Deepti and her husband, Harpreet Chaurasia, reported news agency ANI. Deepti’s brother Rishabh also told ANI that she called and informed them she was being tortured and alleged that her husband had affairs. He also questioned the suicide and said that they don’t know if she committed suicide or was murdered.

Harpreet Chaurasia and Deepti Chaurasia were married in 2010 and share a 14-year-old son. According to a report by News18, Deepti’s family plans to file a complaint alleging abetment to suicide. It is believed that she may have taken this step due to Harpreet’s second marriage.

Rishabh told ANI, “Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home... After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs. I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago... I just want justice... My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her.”

According to reports, Deepti was discovered hanging from a scarf. A suicide note was recovered at the scene, though police have not disclosed any names to the media.

Reports further suggest that Harpreet recently married a South Indian film actress. Deepti’s body was transported to Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday night, where a panel of doctors will conduct the postmortem. Meanwhile, Vasant Vihar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.