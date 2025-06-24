Kanpur Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Drowns During Pool Party at Water Park, Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera (VIDEO)

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (June 24): A 24-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool during a party with friends in Kanpur on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shikhar Singh, a resident of Yashoda Nagar. According to reports, Singh had gone to Water Wall swimming facility in Sanigwan with his friends to attend a pool party. During the event, he ventured into the deeper section of the pool. The tragic incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage later surfaced online. footage showed Singh struggling to swim for nearly two minutes before going still.

*मौज मस्ती के चक्कर में 24 साल के नौजवान की दोस्तों के सामने ही चली गई जान-UP के कानपुर में पूल पार्टी के दौरान 24 वर्षीय शिखर सिंह की स्विमिंग पूल में डूबने से मौत हो गई*मृतक के दोस्त पूल पार्टी में इतने व्यस्त थे कि डूबते हुए शिखर पर उनकी नज़र गई ही नहीं तड़पता रहा जान चली गई pic.twitter.com/UmroS62p7L — Anand Vir Singh (@AnandVirSingh12) June 24, 2025

His friends reportedly did not notice he was drowning until there was no movement in the water. They pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The family was informed of the incident and Singh’s body was sent for postmortem. Reports said that Singh’s mother and sister fainted upon hearing the news of his death. He reportedly worked as a contractor in the city and was the only son of his parents.