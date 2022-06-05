Kanpur violence case: Security beefed up in Yateem Khana-Parade crossroads

After a violent clash broke out in Kanpur on Friday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and the security has been beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads while the accused were interrogated, informed the officials on Sunday.

"SIT has been formed in the Kanpur violence case and action will be taken against those who have done the work of erasing the CCTV footage," said Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena.

Huge security has been detailed in the area with an aim to maintain peace and keep the situation under control.

"The situation is under control and heavy police force has been deployed on the spot, while the interrogation of the arrested accused is going on," informed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Akmal Khan.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which was opposed by the other group, said the police.

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigations are underway.

Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, the main accused in the Kanpur violence case was arrested along with three other masterminds on Saturday.

Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," added the Kanpur CP.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

