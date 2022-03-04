Karnataka Budget 2022: Rs 1.21 lakh crore is going to be size of budget 2022-23 for Karnataka?

Ahead of Karnataka budget 2022-23 which is going to table today, the reports are doing round that CM Bommai is likely to increase the expenditure by 6 percent to 10 percent. The reports are also coming that this year's budget size would be 2.6 lakh crore and it is expected that to be Rs 1.21 lakh crore, the finance minister sources gave this information.

However, the Karnataka budget for the financial year 2022-23 is going to be table today on 4th March. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present this year's budget for the state. Bommai will present the budget today at 12:30 pm in the legislative assembly.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated a pre-Budget meeting, in which he met with the eight departments to acknowledge their demands, according to the reports he met Department of Revenue, Higher Education, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Public Works, Kannada & Culture, Information, and Public Relations Department.