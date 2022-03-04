Karnataka Budget 2022: Rs 56,710 crore provided for administrative reforms and the public services sector

In Karnataka, automatic driving testing tracks are to be established at a cost of Rs 80 cr at Devanahalli, Kolar, Hospet, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bhalki, Yadgir, and Davanagere. Also, Rs 56,710 crore provided for administrative reforms and the public services sector

Earlier, the government announced that three lakh farmers get Rs 24,000 cr as farm loans. The government allotted Rs 500 cr for the first phase of the Pashchimavahini project. Rs 1,500 cr has been allocated for the Kharland project. 234 lakes will be filled in Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Tumakuru, and Chikkaballapur districts for this Rs 864 cr has been allotted.

While Rs 455 crore has been sanctioned for the second phase of the KC Valley project.