Karnataka: Congress Leader Dies of Heart Attack While Speaking at Live Press Conference in Bengaluru, Video Surfaces

CK Ravichandran, a local Congress leader and member of the Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee, died of a heart attack while speaking at a press conference at the Bengaluru Press Club. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, captures the moment before, during, and after Ravichandran's collapse.

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस नेता CK Ravichandran को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान आया हार्ट अटैक।

कैमरा के सामने हुई मौत।

ऐसे LIVE हार्ट अटैक मेडिकल इमरजेंसी के रूप में सामने आई है। pic.twitter.com/NuGjubDb3G — With Rahul Gandhi (@amitsri32137925) August 19, 2024

Ravichandran, a resident of Channasandra in RR Nagar and a private school operator from Kolar, was speaking at the press conference organized by the State Backward Classes and Minorities Association. The conference was held to address Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Muda 'scam.'

Read Also | Raksha Bandhan Tragedy: Tortured by Jilted Lover, Girl Ties Rakhi to Brothers Before Dying in Telangana Hospital (Watch Video)

The 48-second clip, shared on the platform X, shows Ravichandran addressing the press meet when he suddenly paused and then collapsed from his chair. The people sitting next to him and others present at the conference rushed to his aid. Ravichandran was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over Ravichandran's death. On X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "While holding a press conference at Bengaluru Press Club on behalf of the Karnataka State Backward Classes and Minorities Association against the Governor's order for prosecution, the news of the death of CK Ravichandran, a member of the association and an activist of our party, came to light due to a heart attack."

"The death of Ravichandran, who was with us in this struggle for the survival of the constitution and democracy, is very painful. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace," he added.

The Chief Minister also extended his condolences to Ravichandran's family and relatives.

Read Also | Maharashtra: Mother Chases Assailants with Stone After They Attack Her Son with Sword in Kolhapur; Chilling Video Surfaces