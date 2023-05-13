Karnataka Election Results: Big names who all are leading and trailing

After high-pitch elections campaigning and record voting in Karnataka elections, the result day has arrived. All eyes are on BJP, Congress & JDS as counting starts today. In early leads, Congress has taken early lead, but BJP is not fare behind. However, a number of big names are leading and trailing in the election fight so far.

The ruling BJP is hoping to retain the only southern state where it has held power, and in the process, reverse the trend since the 1980s of Karnataka voting out its incumbent government. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to win its first major state since December 2018, when it defeated its arch-rival in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to most exit polls, the Congress will either be the single-largest party or win just about enough number of seats to form government on its own.

Basavaraj Bommai leading from Shiggaon with 8517 votes

BY Vijayendra leading from Shikaripura with 2282



Jagdish Shettar trailing by 3835 votes in Hubli-Dharwad- Centre

Priyank Kharge leading from Chittapur with 5330 votes

Abhay Patil leading from Belgaum Dakshin with 7629 votes

DK Shivakumar leading from Kanakapura with 9730 votes.