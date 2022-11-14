Karnataka: No respite from rains till Nov 17

Bengaluru, Nov 14 India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain till November 17 in more than 20 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city.

According to IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, northern regions of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Malnad (hilly) regions of Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, southern districts of Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumakuru are going to receive incessant rainfall.

Bengaluru is expected to have a cloudy atmosphere throughout the period with drizzles along with misty mornings.

The predicted minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is 26 degrees. The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu is also going to have bearing on Bengaluru, which is located close to its borders.

Preventive measures are being put in place to tackle the situation and to prevent any loss of life.

