Karnataka Rains: East Central Railway Cancels Trains Due to Waterlogging Over Tracks

Rain and waterlogging on tracks in multiple areas under South Western Railway's (SWR) jurisdiction led to the East Central Railway cancelling several trains on Monday.

A statement from Swaraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, on Monday read: "Due to heavy rain and waterlogging on tracks at several locations in the South Western Railway (SWR) jurisdiction, the East Central Railway has cancelled the Sangha Mitra Express (Danapur to Bengaluru - 12296) and the Danapur-Bengaluru special train (06510), both scheduled to depart from Danapur on September 4."

"Two more trains have also been cancelled due track breach following heavy rains at Rayanapadu railway station in SWR. These trains include: Bengaluru-Danapur (12295), Bengaluru-Danapur special (06509)," said the CPRO

