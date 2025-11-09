Karnataka: Vice President highlights Shravanabelagola’s 2,000-year Jain heritage

New Delhi, Nov 9 Praising the government’s efforts in conferring Classical Language status on Prakrit, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday attended the Commemoration of Parampujya Acharya Shri 108 Shantisagar Maharaj at Shravanabelagola, Karnataka.

On his maiden visit to the state, the Vice President underscored the strong historical link between Tamil Nadu and Jainism while addressing the event marking the centenary of Acharya Ji’s visit to the sacred site in 1925 for the Mahamastakabhisheka ceremony, said an official statement.

Radhakrishnan also acknowledged the efforts of the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conferring Classical Language status on Prakrit and launching the Gyan Bharatham Mission to preserve ancient manuscripts.

He also unveiled the idol of Acharya Shri Shantisagar Maharaj Ji at Shravanabelagola.

The Vice President praised Acharya Shri Shantisagar Maharaj Ji’s pivotal role in revitalising the Digambara tradition and lauded his life as an embodiment of the Jain principles of Ahimsa, Aparigraha, and Anekantavada, which continue to hold great relevance in fostering inner peace and social harmony.

In an age marked by materialism and restlessness, the Vice President said, Acharya Shri Shantisagar Maharaj Ji’s life reminds us that true freedom lies not in possession, but in self-restraint — not in indulgence, but in inner peace.

The Vice President observed that through this centenary celebration, the Digambara Jain Mutt at Shravanabelagola has not only honoured the memory of a great saint but also rekindled a vital spiritual flame for generations to come.

He said the newly unveiled statue will stand as a symbol reminding every visitor of the power of simplicity, purity, and compassion.

He expressed hope that the message of Acharya Shri Shantisagar Maharaj Ji will continue to inspire all Indians to walk the path of righteousness, tolerance, and peace.

Recalling Shravanabelagola’s illustrious history as a centre of Jain faith for over two thousand years, the Vice President highlighted the towering 57-foot monolithic statue of Lord Bahubali, commissioned by Ganga dynasty minister Chavundaraya, as a timeless testament to spiritual devotion and artistic excellence.

Radhakrishnan also reflected on Emperor Chandragupta Maurya’s renunciation at Shravanabelagola under the guidance of Jain saint Acharya Bhadrabahu.

He noted that this act of the great emperor symbolised that even after attaining all worldly achievements, one must ultimately seek spiritual enlightenment.

