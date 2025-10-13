Karur Stampede: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, Justice Ajay Rastogi to Head Investigation

The Supreme Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede case on October 13, reported Bar and Bench. At least 41 people died in this stampede that occurred during a political rally that was organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 27. Earlier, the Madras High Court had directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Challenging this order of the Madras High Court, the party led by Tamil actor Vijay had moved the Supreme Court. While hearing this case today, the Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria ordered that a three-member committee will supervise the investigation. The committee will be headed by former top court judge, Justice Ajay Rastogi.

"Looking at the facts, the issue has a bearing on the fundamental rights of the citizens. The directions are to handover the investigation to the CBI. In order to allay the concern of parties, we propose to setup a three-member committee. We have requested Justice Ajay Rastogi to head the committee," the Court said, reported Bar and Bench. The apex court further said that two officers of the Indian Police Officers, who may be of Tamil Nadu cadre but not natives of the State, will be part of the panel. The officers, not below the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), will be chosen by Justice Rastogi, reported Bar and Bench.

The Court also instructed that the Committee should formulate its own procedure under the guidance of the retired judge. Additionally, the CBI has been directed to submit monthly investigation reports to the panel, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Earlier, the Court had raised concerns over the propriety of the Madras High Court issuing two apparently conflicting orders in connection with the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu—one from the Madurai Bench rejecting a plea for a CBI probe, and another from the principal Bench ordering an investigation by a Special Investigation Team.