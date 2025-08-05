K’atak govt fast-tracking Bengaluru Airport metro line & suburban rail access: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 5 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that his government is fast-tracking the Airport Metro line and further is fast-tracking suburban rail access by 2029.

He was addressing the gathering after the inaugural ceremony of SAP Labs India Innovation Park, at Devanahalli, in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah stated, "Our government in 2017 finalised the line and kick-started the airport line process. Currently, we are fast-tracking the Airport Metro line and are fast-tracking suburban rail access by 2029."

It is a matter of immense pride for me to be here today at the inauguration of SAP Labs India’s new 41-acre Innovation Park in Devanahalli. This occasion is not merely the opening of a campus; it is the opening of a new chapter in Karnataka’s inspiring journey as the technology and innovation powerhouse of India, he stated.

"From being the IT capital of India, Bengaluru has evolved into a Knowledge Capital, AI Capital, and even the Quantum Capital of the country. We are leading the way not just in software, but in deep technologies that will define the 21st century: Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Industry 4.0," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Karnataka today contributes over 8 per cent to India’s GDP and leads in IT exports with a 35 per cent share. We are home to more than 40 per cent of India’s electronics and R&D exports, over 500 Global Capability Centres, and 18,000 plus startups, 40 per cent of the Unicorns, a number that grows with every passing day. And Bengaluru alone is home to more than 40 per cent of India’s unicorns, the CM stressed.

"Our government and the IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge are committed to transforming Karnataka’s IT landscape, expanding opportunities for the industry and creating a future of inclusive growth and innovation for our youth," he stated.

The choice of Devanahalli by SAP for this world-class campus is equally symbolic. Strategically located near the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli is poised to become the next growth node of Karnataka’s innovation landscape, he said.

"I am delighted to witness the signing of an MoU between the Government of Karnataka and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, in the presence of SAP Labs India. This partnership will create a pipeline of industry-ready talent in logistics, infrastructure, and emerging technologies," he said.

"The collaboration between SAP Labs India and the globally renowned Technical University of Munich is another landmark step," he claimed.

