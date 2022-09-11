Kejriwal a synonym for corruption: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed Arvind Kejriwal saying that he has become a synonym for corruption during the BJP press conference today.

According to BJP spokesperson, the sole characteristic of the AAP Party is that it is steeped in corruption. BJP has sought to reveal the Aam Aadmi Party's corruption. There will be corruption wherever Kejriwal is in power and the DTC bus scam is an example.

Gaurav Bhatia in the press conference said, "the Transport Minister now serves as the chairman of the Transport Board for the first time during the Kejriwal administration; previously, an official from this location served in that capacity. The CBI inquiry into DTC buses resulted in recommendations, which the Lt. Governor has already carried out".

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena gave his nod to the CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses procurement scam, to which the Aam Admi Party (AAP) took a dig at him saying "Delhi needs a more educated LG".

Bhatia took a dig at AAP saying, "According to information that has come to light, Kejriwal said that more than 11,000 DTC buses will be provided, but fraud has now been uncovered in a low-floor bus operated by DTC".

Responding to the CBI probe AAP said, "LG is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such inquiries. All inquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers (CM, Dy CM, and Health Min), he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him".

Bhatia in the press conference also highlighted the irregularities in the bid of July 2019 for procurement of 1000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and a bid of March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract of low floor BS-VI buses.

A report by the Chief Secretary also brings out clearly that the Committee headed by OP Aggrawal, IAS (Retd.) to look into the charges of irregularities and corruption in the procurement of buses in June 2021, in its report submitted in August 2021, clearly indicted the AAP government for "procedural deviations in the entire tendering and procurement procedure".

Criminal misconduct by public servants in this tender exercise will be ascertained by the investigating agency, i.e. the CBI.

On the basis of this, Chief Secretary recommended referring the matter to CBI, which the LG approved.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor