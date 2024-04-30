Kerala Accident: Five of Family After Car Collides With Lorry in Kannur (Watch Video)

At least five people were killed in a road accident after a car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur district on Monday night (April 29). The lorry driver sustained injuries in the accident and was shifted to the nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as KN Padmakumar (59), a resident of Kalichanadukkam; Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52), a resident of Bheemanadi; Ajitha (35); Kozhummal Krishnan (65); and Akash (nine). According to the police, Sudhakaran and other members of his family were returning home after dropping his son Saurav at a hostel in Kozhikode, who is pursuing a CA.

Visuals From the Accident Site:

#WATCH | Kannur, Kerala: Five people died in a collision between a car and a lorry in Punnacherry, Kannur last night. The driver of the lorry sustained injuries in the accident. Further probe is underway, say police pic.twitter.com/8sQxv3BfN2 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024

According to the reports, the accident occurred in the Kannapuram area in Kannur when the family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod at around 10 pm on Monday.

Four people in the car died on the spot after a lorry carrying gas cylinders coming from Karnataka's Mangaluru collided with it. At the same time, the nine-year-old's death was confirmed at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital later.