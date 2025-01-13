Kerala authorities to announce exhumation date of self-styled ‘Swami’ tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 The Thiruvananthapuram district authorities announced on Monday that the date for the exhumation of a self-styled ‘Swami’ -- buried by his family after allegedly “attaining samadhi” -- will be disclosed on Tuesday.

District Sub-Collector O.V. Alfred, speaking near the burial site, confirmed that a decision had been made to exhume the body.

“We are currently engaged in discussions with the family and other stakeholders. The official date of exhumation will be announced tomorrow. Our primary focus is to defuse the prevailing tension in the area. The exhumation is being undertaken based on police reports, and the body will subsequently undergo scientific examination,” said Alfred.

The family’s legal counsel has been briefed on the legal implications of the exhumation. “The counsel of the family (of Swami) has been briefed about the legal aspects. This is just a normal procedure. A few more meetings with the experts will be held as their presence is necessary when the exhumation takes place,” added Alfred.

Meanwhile, the situation at the burial site in Neyyattinkara remained tense on Monday morning. Members of various Hindu organisations and the immediate family of the Swami strongly opposed the exhumation, while another group demanded the body be exhumed for investigation.

Local police held discussions with the family and other parties before taking a decision to exhume the body.

The case involves 78-year-old Gopan Swami, a former head-load worker from Neyyattinkara, who managed a small temple near his home. On Friday, Gopan’s sons, Sanandan and Rajasenan, buried him, claiming he had achieved samadhi -- a spiritual state of eternal meditation.

However, locals raised suspicions, accusing the family of orchestrating the burial for personal gain. Allegations of foul play, including the possibility of murder, have fueled demands for an investigation.

“Gopan and his family promoted crude beliefs through their temple for self-benefit. This samadhi drama seems orchestrated to enhance the temple’s popularity,” said a group of residents calling for the burial site to be opened.

Rajasenan, Gopan’s younger son, dismissed the allegations, asserting that his father’s burial adhered to religious customs and his expressed wishes.

Gopan had founded the temple in 2016 as a community trust, but disputes led to its closure for two years. It later reopened under Gopan’s sole control, with his family managing its operations.

The Kerala Police, responding to public unrest, initiated an investigation and sought permission from the district collector to exhume the body. If approved, an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

This incident has sparked debates over the misuse of religious beliefs and practices, with many awaiting the investigation’s findings to uncover the truth behind the Swami’s burial.

