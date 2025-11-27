Kerala: Cop's suicide turns explosive as note names DSP, alleges harassment and sexual exploitation

Kozhikode, Nov 27 In a major twist to the death of Cherpulassery Station House Officer (SHO) Binu Thomas (52), a 32-page suicide note has surfaced, naming a senior police official and detailing shocking allegations of sexual exploitation, intimidation, and mental harassment.

Thomas, a native of Thottilpalam, was found hanging in his police quarters on November 15. Initial reports had attributed his death to work-related stress, but the emergence of the note has turned the case into a serious allegation of institutional abuse and attempts at a cover-up.

The suicide note accuses a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) now serving in Kozhikode -- who was an SI in 2014 -- of visiting the house of a young woman arrested in a moral policing case in Palakkad and exploiting her sexually.

According to the note, the current DSP allegedly arrived at the woman's residence in the evening, when only her mother and two children were present, and coerced her into submission.

The note claims that the officer threatened to suppress the case and ensure media silence, leaving the woman with no option but to comply.

Thomas wrote that he was forced by the senior officer to facilitate the exploitation, which deeply disturbed him and marked the beginning of severe mental trauma.

Earlier translated sections revealed that Binu had repeatedly accused his superior -- now working as a DSP in Kozhikode district -- of harassing him, pressuring him to remain silent, and attempting to involve him in improper acts.

He wrote that these sustained pressures pushed him into psychological breakdown, eventually leading to his suicide.

He also alleged that officers attempted to hide the contents of the suicide note after his death.

The leak of the note has triggered outrage, with allegations that influential individuals tried to shield the accused officer.

Reports suggest that parts of the suicide note were deliberately withheld during the early investigation.

The incident has now gained statewide attention, with mounting calls for an impartial inquiry and potential criminal action against the senior official.

Authorities have yet to officially comment on the allegations, but legal and departmental proceedings are expected to follow.

