Kerala govt moves High Court seeking temporary stay on SIR

Kochi, Nov 13 The Kerala government on Thursday approached the High Court seeking a temporary stay on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In its petition, the government has requested that the process be halted, stating that there is no urgent necessity for such an exercise at this stage.

The government argued that the ongoing SIR is creating administrative strain and staff shortages, as officials are already burdened with other essential duties.

The plea, filed before Justice V.G. Arun, clarifies that the state is not questioning the validity of the SIR but merely seeking its postponement.

The government also informed the court that it does not intend to approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

This move comes even as SIR enumeration has already begun across Kerala, and follows a strong political consensus against the Election Commission’s decision.

In September, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution opposing the revision, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warning that its intent and timing raised serious concerns.

CM Vijayan had told the House that while periodic voter roll updates were routine, the intensity and urgency of the current drive appeared “unusual” and could pave the way for a National Register of Citizens (NRC)-style exercise through indirect means.

He accused the Centre of using administrative channels to push politically sensitive agendas that could undermine Kerala’s secular and inclusive fabric.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan had also supported the resolution, calling the SIR a “hurried and ill-conceived move” that risked disenfranchising genuine voters, particularly from marginalised communities.

Earlier this month, an all-party meeting convened by the state government -- barring the BJP -- urged the government to pursue legal recourse against the revision.

Acting on this consensus, the government filed its petition before the High Court on Thursday, seeking an immediate stay.

Meanwhile, the move coincides with the announcement of two-phase local body elections scheduled for December 9 and 11, though the SIR process is unrelated to the polls.

