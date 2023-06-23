Kerala HC sets aside order against Priya Varghese's appointment as associate professor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 23 : The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the single bench order directing Kannur University to reconsider the teaching experience of Priya Varghese.

Priya Varghese is the wife of KK Ragesh, private secretary to the Chief Minister.

The Kerala high court division bench has said that Priya Varghese has the necessary teaching experience.

Earlier the high court single bench ordered Kannur University to review the rank list according to which she was appointed as the associate professor in the Malayalam department at Kannur University.

The single bench order on November 17 also said that Priya Varghese did not have the necessary teaching experience which is a main criteria for the post.

Meanwhile, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran addressed the media on Thursday regarding the appointment of Priya Varghese and stated that the university administration would proceed in accordance with the court order and provide more details once the verdict had been thoroughly reviewed.

The controversy emerged as Priya Varghese, who currently holds the top rank in the university's appointment list, faced opposition to her appointment.

Regarding the issue of the teacher's experience, the University Grants Commission (UGC) was contacted for their opinion; however, they have yet to respond. Nevertheless, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran assured the court that he had personally provided a response on behalf of the university.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor