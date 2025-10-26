Kerala Landslide: Man Killed, Wife Injured in Idukki District After Heavy Rains

A massive landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district claimed the life of a man and left his wife critically injured on Saturday night. The incident occurred on the Koombanpara National Highway following continuous heavy rainfall, which triggered the collapse of a concrete slab that trapped the couple. The tragic event unfolded amid relentless downpours that have battered several parts of the state, making rescue operations extremely challenging for emergency teams and local residents who rushed to the scene.

Kerala: A landslide struck the national highway at Koombanpara in Adimali, Idukki district, trapping a couple under a concrete slab. Rescue operations are in the final stage, according to MP Dean Kuriakose. Police, fire force, and locals are assisting, while an NDRF team is on… pic.twitter.com/32YXAAi9MX — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2025

Rescue efforts began immediately after the landslide, with police, firefighters, and locals joining forces to save the trapped couple. The woman was rescued around 3 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but her husband was found dead under the debris. India Today reported that Idukki MP Deen Kuriakose said the rescue operation was in its final stage and that an NDRF team was on its way to assist. He added that authorities are closely monitoring nearby areas for potential landslides due to persistent rain and unstable slopes.

Officials had already issued an evacuation warning two days before the tragedy, anticipating landslides in vulnerable zones. However, the couple, residents of Adimali village, reportedly returned to their house late Saturday to retrieve important documents when the disaster struck, India Today reported. Nearly five to six houses were damaged in the area, though officials believe more casualties were prevented because most residents had already relocated following the district administration’s warning.

The landslide is part of a larger crisis caused by torrential rains across several Kerala districts, including Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. India Today reported that multiple dams, such as Ponmudi and Madupetty in Idukki, have reached red alert levels, while Sholayar dam in Thrissur has been placed under orange alert. In Palakkad, water levels in Walayar, Malampuzha, Moolathara, and Chuliyar dams have neared maximum capacity, prompting officials to open shutters slightly to release excess water and prevent potential flooding.