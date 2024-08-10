Kerala: PM Narendra Modi and CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Wayanad Landslide Relief Camp, Meet with Victims and Survivors (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have visited Wayanad landslide relief camp and met with victims and survivors. Prime Minister also interacted with the families of deceased.

PM Modi has visited Chooralmala, one of the areas Kerala which is badly hit by the massive landslide on July 30. The Indian Army had build a 190 feet Bailey Bridge at Chooralmala across river Iruvanipuzha, for the movement of vehicle to carry earth moving equipment and rescue team as well as material in the landslide-hit areas.

PM Narendra Modi at Relief Camp in Kerala

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Pinarayi Vijayan visit the relief camp to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.





He was briefed about the evacuation efforts being undertaken in the area. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were are also present for the briefing.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the relief camp to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.





Earlier, the Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian Army personnel and those involved in the rescue and relief works. Along with PM Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tourism Suresh Gopi among others.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the landslide-affected area in Wayanad. He is being briefed about the evacuation efforts.



Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi are also present.





The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-hit areas of Punchirivattom, Mundakkai and Attamala areas on an IAF helicopter.