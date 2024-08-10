PM Narendra Modi to Release 109 High Yielding, Climate Resilient and Biofortified Varieties of Crops in Delhi on August 11

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release 109 high-yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops on August 11, 2024, at around 11 AM at India Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. Prime Minister will also interact with the farmers and scientists on the occasion.

Prime Minister will release 109 varieties of 61 crops, which will include 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops. Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals, including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops, will be released. Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal crops will be released.

Also Read | PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Landslide-Affected Areas in Wayanad (Watch Video).

Prime Minister has always encouraged sustainable farming and the adoption of climate-resilient methodologies. He has also emphasised promoting the biofortified varieties of crops by linking them with several government programmes like Mid-Day Meal, Anganwadi, etc., to make India free from malnutrition. Prime Minister has stressed that these steps will ensure good income for the farmers along with opening new avenues of entrepreneurship for them. This step of the release of 109 high-yielding varieties is yet another step in this direction.