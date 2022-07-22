Kerala reports third case of monkeypox

Kerala has reported a third case of monkeypox, again in a traveller from United Arab Emirates, who reached the State on July 6. All three cases are from Kerala, returnees from the UAE.State health minister Veena George said the 35-year-old man returned to the country on July 6 and after three days he developed a fever.

The minister said he was rushed to Manjeri medical college hospital on July 15 after he showed symptoms and all his contacts were quarantined later. The minister said the condition of all three infected were stable and no secondary infection was reported from the state.The state started testing for monkeypox on Tuesday at the regional centre of NIV in Alapuzha after getting testing kits from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.The health department has set up screening desks in all four airports of the state and started monitoring passengers especially those coming from the Middle East countries.