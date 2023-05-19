Kerala SSLC Result 2023 : Class 10 result to be announced today at 3pm

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to announce SSLC or Class 10 results today, May 19, at 3 pm. Once announced, students can check on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and other official websites.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce Class 10 results. To check marks online, students have to use board exam registration number and date of birth.Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students.