Kerala: Sub-inspector suspended after man dies in police custody

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 A sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday after a man, who was allegedly assaulted by him, died in the police custody in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Sub-inspector Jimmy Jose of Hill Palace Police station in Thrippunithura has allegedly slapped Manoharan (51), who was nabbed for "drunken driving" on Saturday night during a routine vehicle inspection. Manohar was brought to the police station, where he collapsed and later declared dead by doctors.

In wake of the incident, Ernakulam City Police Commissioner, Sethuraman, issued order to suspend the sub-inspector.

Opposition leader, V.D. Satheeshan said that the policeman should be slapped with murder charges and that a mere suspension is not enough. He said he himself had complained many times to the higher authorities against the functioning that Hill Palace police station. He said that if the state Home Department will not take strict actions, the Congress will hold strong agitations against it.

Local MLA and Kerala Congress leader, Anoop Jacob said that the Hill Palace Police is not people-friendly and has several complaints against the functioning of the station. He also called upon the Police Department to dismiss the concerned officer.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress and BJP carried out protest marches towards the Hill Palace Police station calling for immediate action against all policemen involved in the alleged "custodial torture and death of Manoharan".

