Kirodi Lal Meena hospitalised in Jaipur for stomach ailments, slightly better now

Jaipur, Nov 27 Rajasthan Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, admitted to a hospital in Jaipur for stomach-related ailments, was slightly better on Wednesday.

After the minister complained of stomach ache, vomiting, burning sensation and acidity, his family and staff members rushed him to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on Tuesday night.

According to the SMS Hospital administration, Kirori Lal Meena was rushed to the health facility's emergency ward and after administering first aid, he was shifted to the Medical ICU.

According to the doctors, the minister was admitted to the unit of Senior Professor C.L. Naval of the General Medicine Department.

The minister's health condition was slightly better and some other tests will be conducted on Wednesday, they said.

Kirodi Lal Meena extensively campaigned for his brother Jagmohan Meena for the November 13 bypolls.

However, after his brother lost to Congress' DD Bairwa in the polls, the minister was disappointed and upset.

"If the traitors would have shot me in the chest, I would have suppressed pain in my heart, but they turned Meghnath and hit my Laxman-like brother," the Minister had said after Jagmohan's defeat.

"I am neither disappointed nor disheartened by my struggle of four and a half decades. Defeat has certainly taught me a lesson but I am not perturbed. I am determined to continue moving forward on this path of struggle in future as well. I can never give up the vow of serving the poor, labourers, farmers and every suffering person, but there is a pain in my heart. It is very deep and also torments me every moment. I was not able to repay the debt of the brother, who supported me like a shadow throughout my life and mitigated my every pain, due to some Jaichands (a character from Mahabharat)," he added

"There is only one shortcoming in me that I do not flatter and so have suffered a lot in my political life, he added.

