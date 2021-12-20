KMC elections: LoP Suvendu Adhikari, BJP delegation hold sit-in strike inside EC office, demnds repolling

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Sunday hold a sit-in strike inside the State Election Commissioner Office, demanding repolling for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.

Adhikari with the BJP delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and urged to declare KMC polls as null and void in view of rampant violence, rigging and Kolkata police acting for the ruling party.

The BJP leader also alleged that many BJP agents were beaten up during polls and termed it a big lapse in security.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda expressed his disappointment that "Mamata Banerjee is using police to manhandle LoP Suvendu Adhikari while he was visiting the State Election Commission."

A team of the police forces from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate was stationed outside the Salt Lake residence in the afternoon and allegedly locked the main gate to prevent Adhikari and others from travelling to Kolkata.

The delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest by the Bidhannagar Police of Adhikari.

Governor assured the delegation that he was seriously concerned at the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. "He told the delegation that governance of Mamata Banerjee has to conform to rule of law," Governor's office said.

During Kolkata Municipal elections on Sunday, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata today.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

