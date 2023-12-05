Know how a Bengaluru man falls victim to 61 lakh scam

Day by day, cybercriminals are innovating new methods to commit crimes, and the latest involves scheming activities on various social media platforms. In a recent case, a 41-year-old man named Uday Ullas from Bengaluru fell victim to a part-time job scam on Telegram, resulting in a loss of 61.58 lakhs from his account.

Uday was a regular user of Telegram, sharing information about stock market trends. He received a seemingly enticing part-time job offer via the platform. The scam artist, posing as a woman named Suhassini, convinced Uday to click on a link and join the purported part-time job. To gain his trust, she outlined a plan that promised substantial returns. Initially, Uday was asked to make an installment of 10,000 rupees, in return he would earn up to 20 lakhs. As promised, he received 20 lakhs rupees on the website. At the time of withdrawal, the scammer informed Uday that his credit score was low, and because of this, he could not withdraw the amount. The scammer then demanded additional money. Meanwhile, Uday received a warning about cybercrime, but by that time, he had already lost 61.58 lakh rupees. This incident shows the methods cybercriminals use to manipulate individuals on social media platforms.