Kolkata Hotel Horror: Man Found Naked and Dead with Hands and Legs Tied

In a tragic incident on 22 November, the Kasba Police Station received information from Hotel Consulate regarding an unconscious body found on the fourth floor of the hotel. Upon arrival, the police team discovered a male body at the location. Joint Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar confirmed that legal procedures were immediately followed, including an inquest. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Losalka, a resident of Dubrajpur, Birbhum.

Police sources said on Monday that a young man named Dhruba Saha (20) and a young woman named Komal Saha (20) had checked into the hotel with IT professional Adarsh Losalka (33) at a hotel in the Kasba area on On Saturday afternoon, Losalka's body was found naked and his legs tied up. The police said there was a deep injury on his head and that his death was due to asphyxiation. On Sunday evening, the police arrested both Dhruba and Komal, who claimed to be a content writer for a dating app, on charges of murdering Losalka.