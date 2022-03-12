Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out at tannery

A major fire broke out at a tannery in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane in Tangra on Saturday.

A total of 15 fire engines was present at the spot to douse the flames. According to the Kolkata Police, the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm. The fire engulfed the entire area of the tannery.

With the area surrounding the warehouse thickly populated, fire engulfed the entire area of the tannery. Inhabitants of the adjacent shanties have been evacuated, said Kolkata Police.

As per information, two fire brigade personnel received an injury during the operation. They have been shifted to a state-run NRS hospital.

The locals took water in buckets from their houses and filled water in a fire tender after it ran out of water.

( With inputs from ANI )

