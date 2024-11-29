Kolkata Metro's Blue Line Introduces Anti-Suicide Campaign to Support Commuters Mental Health

In an effort to address the growing concern of suicides on its tracks, Metro Railway has launched an "anti-suicide" campaign on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, also known as the "Blue Line." The initiative aims to raise awareness among commuters about the importance of seeking help and not taking the extreme step on Metro premises.

The decision to launch the campaign comes in response to several suicide attempts on the tracks of the Blue Line in recent months. The Metro authorities have expressed deep concern over these incidents and are hoping that the new campaign will prevent further tragedies.

As part of the awareness drive, colourful banners have been installed on the trackside walls of two stations along the corridor. The banners carry messages aimed at encouraging passengers to avoid taking drastic measures and to reach out for help during times of distress.

The campaign highlights the Metro Railway's commitment to ensuring passenger safety and mental well-being, with a focus on spreading a message of hope and support to commuters facing mental health challenges.